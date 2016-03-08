Buffon: ‘World Cup? I was in the shower and Dani Alves told me…’

Italy President Sergio Mattarella honoured Italy’s 2006 World Cup winners during an official ceremony at the Quirinale today.



During the ceremony, Gigi Buffon, the goalkeeper of that team, revealed a funny conversation he’s recently had with his PSG team-mate Dani Alves.



Buffon was asked if he acknowledges how important that achievement is for the whole country and he promptly replied: “I know, I know. I’ll tell you something. A few days ago, I was in the shower after a training session and Dani Alves was staring at me. He told me: ‘Gigione, I’d love to give you my five Champions League and get your World Cup in return. Champions League are great but a World Cup gives me the feeling that I’ve done something for my country. Your fighting so hard to win a Champions League, I won five, but would take your World Cup instead.”



Buffon left Juventus after 17 years in Turin and joined Psg as a free agent last summer. He played for one year at Juventus with Dani Alves.



Video via Repubblica: