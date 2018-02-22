Buffon writes moving letter to fans ahead of last Juve game

Gigi Buffon wrote a letter to the Juve fans, here is what he had to say as he is set to play his last game for the bianconeri. Here is the letter:



"6111th day here at Juve. 6111th day of pure joy and passion here. We have had many victories and some defeats too. Thank you. Thanks to each and every one of you. Every fan contributed to making every moment here special. The bianconeri jersey is like my skin. I wore this jersey with respect and pride. The journey will end tomorrow and there is a lot of emotion. Too much emotion. At the same time, a new book will begin. Juve will always be above any player and they will continue to write the history books. Juve is my family and they will always be my family. I was so young when I arrived here as I will leave a different man. I will salute everyone tomorrow, the fans, my teammates and friends. Fino alla Fine! Gigi Buffon".



