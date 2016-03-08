'Bullshits', Klopp reacts to Juventus speculations
28 May at 17:25Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the upcoming Champions League final against Tottenham with Sky Italia but also about the rumours about a possible move to Juventus: "Every final is special and I always prepare it in the same way I did in the past. If I had won those finals I'd be happier but the preparation was the same. This Liverpool side is the best team I ever brought to a final".
"Tottenham are a very solid team but we must win. It could be the best moment in my career if we win the title, but only if we win".
SERIE A - "Of course it's a league that I like, it's really exciting but all these rumours I hear about Juventus are bullshit. There is nothing true about it. I am not going to leave Liverpool, I know Serie A very well, I follow it and I like it but I am going to stay at Liverpool".
Go to comments