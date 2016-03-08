Bundesliga: Bayern hit six, Dortmund reply, Leipzig cruise to first
14 December at 22:10After yesterday's advance match Hoffenheim and Augusta, the program for the fifteenth day of the Bundesliga starts again today (via calciomercato).
After an inconsistent start to the season, Bayern seem to be finding their feet with a huge 6-1 win over Bremen. Coutinho's hat-trick, Lewandowski's double and Muller's goal was more than enough for the reigning champions to gain victory and continue their climb up the ladder. With this success, the Bavarians climb to fourth place with 27 points.
Borussia Dortmund responds at a distance , defeating Mainz on their home field 4-0 thanks to Reus, Sancho, Hazard and Schultz and rising to third place at 29 points.
After the defeat with Juve, Bayer Leverkusen also falls against the Cologne.
Finally Leipzig - engaged on the field of Dusseldorf was able to overtake Borussia Moenchengladch into top spot on the table with a comprehensive and well executed 3-0, with the signatures of the former Roma player Schick, Werner and Mukiele grabbing the goals.
Anthony Privetera
