Bundesliga club line up loan move for Chelsea star
13 August at 23:45According to the latest reports from English newspaper the Mirror, Schalke 04 are one of the clubs lining up a loan move for Chelsea’s 22-year-old English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
The young England man starred for the Three Lions at this summer’s World Cup, as English crashed out on the semi-finals.
Loftus-Cheek spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace but did not start in Chelsea’s season opener against Huddersfield. Recent reports suggest that Loftus-Cheek will, in fact, turn down a loan move elsewhere; to fight for his place in the Chelsea team.
Loftus-Cheek started three times for England in the World Cup, coming on as a substitute once. He achieved an 83.2% pass accuracy, picked up an assist and won an average of 1.5 aerial battles per match. In addition to this, he completed 3 dribbles, played 1 key pass and 31.3 passes on average per game.
