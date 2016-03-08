Bundesliga clubs lead race for Milan, Madrid and Arsenal target
19 August at 13:00According to the latest reports from Le 10 Sports, Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking midfielder Julian Draxler is close to a return to his native Germany, with Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 all ready to pounce.
Draxler has been a long-time target for Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool, whilst Tottenham Hotspur have also been thought to have been interested in the German’s services. Real Madrid have also, in recent weeks, been reportedly interested in Draxler; whilst AC Milan were, at one point, said to be considering a move for the PSG star.
Julian Draxler signed for Paris Saint-Germain from VfL Wolfsburg in 2017, for around €40 million, just two years after he signed for Wolfsburg from Schalke for €45 million. The 24-year-old still has a lot of room to grow as a player and would be an important signing for any one of the Bundesliga sides attempting to knock Bayern Munich off of their pedestal atop the Bundesliga.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments