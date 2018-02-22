Glückwunsch an alle Schalker zu einer fantastischen Saison #Vizemeister @s04 pic.twitter.com/3l5FlljFIe — Benedikt Höwedes (@BeneHoewedes) 12 maggio 2018

Benedikt Howedes played for Juventus this past season but he is still owned by German club Schalke 04. The German defender wanted to congratulate Schalke as they finished second in the Bundesliga standings behind Bayern Munich. Here is what he had to say on the matter: "Congratulations for this fantastic season!". Schalke will now get ready to play some UCL football next season as they truly had a great season. You can view his post bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.