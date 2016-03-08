Bundesliga postponed until 2nd April due to Coronavirus

13 March at 17:00
The DFL have decided to postpone the Bundesliga until 2nd April in order to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, according to an official announcement made today.
 
The statement details how the decision was taken due to suspicions that the contagion had been in close contact with multiple German topflight clubs, with a potential for further infections. Therefore, both the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga will be suspended until 2nd April, depending on advice from medical professionals.
 
