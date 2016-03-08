Bundesliga postponed until 2nd April due to Coronavirus

Nach aktuellen Entwicklungen in Zusammenhang mit dem #Corona-Virus: #DFL beschließt Verlegung des 26. Spieltags der #Bundesliga und 2. Bundesliga https://t.co/1YLxW9rcco pic.twitter.com/9jJaADVEtC — DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (@DFL_Official) March 13, 2020

The DFL have decided to postpone the Bundesliga until 2nd April in order to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, according to an official announcement made today.The statement details how the decision was taken due to suspicions that the contagion had been in close contact with multiple German topflight clubs, with a potential for further infections. Therefore, both the Bundesliga and the 2nd Bundesliga will be suspended until 2nd April, depending on advice from medical professionals.Apollo Heyes