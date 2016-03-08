Bundesliga side reach agreement with AC Milan over Chelsea, Tottenham target
29 January at 15:20In addition to Suso, who flew to Spain this morning to complete his move to Sevilla, AC Milan are also ready to part ways with Kris Piatek. As we previously reported, Hertha Berlin are the latest club to have joined the race for the Polish international.
Until yesterday, though, they had only offered €20m plus bonuses. This offer was considered too low by the Rossoneri, unwilling to register a loss after the €35m deal last January. In the last hours, however, the situation has changed.
Hertha Berlin raised their offer to €27m plus bonuses, which are figures that satisfy Milan, ready close a deal with the German side. Now, the club will have to agree on personal terms with the striker. They will try to close contract talks at just over €2m per year.
Therefore, it seems the Polish international will really leave the club this month, with just a few days left of the transfer window.
