Bundesliga starlet on the radar of Igli Tare and Lazio
15 August at 18:00According to the latest reports from CittaCeleste.it, Lazio’s hunt for a vice-Immobile has led them to a name familiar to those who follow the up and coming stars of the future: Schalke 04’s Swiss forward Breel Embolo.
Embolo began playing football with Basel in his native Switzerland yet the 21-year-old currently plies his trade in the Bundesliga. Embolo featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Switzerland, playing four times; only one of which was a start – but valuable experience and game-time regardless for a young star.
Lazio are trying to offload Felipe Caicedo, with the Ecuadorian forward struggling to make an impact in his first season. If Lazio were to sign Embolo, they would need to sell Caicedo first, freeing up funds and space in the squad.
Simone Inzaghi has put his faith in Alessandro Rossi to play a part in Lazio’s season, with the young Italian forward impressing for the biancoceleste in pre-season.
