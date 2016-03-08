Burdisso reveals latest on De Rossi to Boca rumours

Boca Juniors defender, Nicolas Burdisso, spoke to Fox Sport about the possibility of seeing Daniele De Rossi, now ex Roma midfielder at Boca from next season.



"The fact that many players want to come here fills me with pride, many important players are interested in playing in Boca Juniors, but desire is one thing, reality is something else. Daniel's situation is different.



“He is a friend and I talk to him every day. He has always shown his willingness to come here. I talked to him until a few days ago, then I left him alone because he had his farewell game. I told him we would like to have it with us and we'll talk again these days ".



The former Roma captain recently played his last game for his boyhood club after it was announced that the capital side would not be renewing his contract. De Rossi made his first appearance for the side back in 2001.

