Burnley v Manchester United live updates: Fellaini starts for the Red Devils

Premier League giants Manchester United will look to pull themselves out of a mess when they travel to Burnley in an attempt to win their first game out of their last two outings.



The loss to Spurs last week had compounded and increased the negativity around Old Trafford, while Burnley were knocked out of the Europa League in the qualifying rounds at the hands of Olympiacos.