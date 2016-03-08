Burnley vs. Chelsea 0-4 ratings: Morata resurgence, Barkley man of the match

Chelsea prevailed over Burnley away from home today 4-0 and returned back to second place of the Premier League just 2 points behind leaders Liverpool. Calciomercato brings you the ratings of Maurizio Sarri's men from one of our correspondents.



Kepa: 6.5



Rudiger: 7



David Luiz: 7



Azpilicueta: 7



Marcos Alonso: 8



Kante: 8.5 - Kante is the heart of the team, completing an important assist for the second goal



Jorginho: 8



Barkley: 9 - Man of the match: one goal and two assists, he is becoming an essential player for Sarriball game



Pedro: 6



Willian: 8.5 - Unstoppable, he gives all the quality needed to the attacking moves of Chelsea



Morata: 8 - Incredible first half with his third goal of the season in PL. Replaced by Giroud (6) when tired.



Loftus-Cheek: 8 - Came on the pitch after 30 minutes to replace the injured Pedro and shows again his big progress with Sarri. He scores the fourth goal in the injury time

Emanuele Giulianelli, @EmaGiulianelli