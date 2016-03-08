Burnley vs. Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups and live updates

Match facts

Burnley are yet to beat Chelsea at Turf Moor in a Premier League match (P4 W0 D1 L3) – their last home league win over the Blues was in April 1983 in the second tier.

Chelsea have lost just one of their eight Premier League games against Burnley (W5 D2), a 2-3 home defeat on the opening day of last season

Chelsea are unbeaten after the first nine games of a top-flight season for just the fifth time in their history alongside 1964-65 (3rd), 1966-67 (9th), 2005-06 (1st) and 2014-15 (1st).

Maurizio Sarri could become the first Chelsea manager to remain unbeaten in his first 10 Premier League matches in charge of the club (P9 W6 D3 L0).

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea will take on Burnley away from home in just under an hour. The Blues are yet to lose in the league this season, winning six out of nine games. The hosts, on the other hand, have only won two games thus far.