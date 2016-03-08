Busy summer ahead for Inter as they look to strengthen the wings

Inter is looking to strengthen their wingers in the summer with Perisic is destined for sale in the summer. Politano will be redeemed outright from Sassuolo, perhaps with the inclusion of the young Emmers (now on loan to Cremonese) as a counterpart. Keita's confirmation is not certain but possible, although it is believed the figure from Monaco (34 million) is too high.



The names lined up by Marotta and Ausilio are the Dutchman Steven Bergwijnof the PSV Eindhoven, Hirving Lozano (Napoli in pole position), Federico Chiesa (Juventus are favourite), the Belgian, Yannick Carrasco (currently at Chinese club Dalian) and Filip Kostic of Eintracht Frankfurt.



Inter have also been linked with Kostic’s teammate Jovic, as a possible Icardi replacement.























































