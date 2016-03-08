BVB and Arsenal target confirms AC Milan offer



Despite falling short in Januray, AC Milan remain confident that can secure the signing of Saint-Maximin in the summer.



The Milan club failed to reach an agreement with Nice in January, due the to French clubs asking price of 30-35 million euros, but Allan Saint-Maximin still has the Rossoneri in his thoughts.





The Frenchman gave an interview to Gazzetta TV in which he opened up about the possibility of a future transfer.



"I certainly feel ready to move up and go to a more prestigious team, but for now I still feel good in Nice. It is up to me to continue to have these performances, helping my team as much as possible and then we will see at the end of the season. Milan? It is definitely a great club. I had the opportunity to go to Milan in the market winter but did not go through. We will see how it goes this summer. For now, I am concentrating on the field and I want to help my team to win”.



A message from the winger, Milan remain the first choice, more than that of Borussia Dortmund, who continue to follow the player.



However, the Rossoneri do not consider the player a priority right now, first the team must qualify for the Champions League then address the question of Gattuso’s future.





