Stephan Lichtsteiner won’t be going to Borussia Dortmund,

The Swiss international is set to leave Juventus as his contract has expired, having played with the Bianconeri for a massive seven seasons.

Reports had initially indicated that the 34-year-old would end up at the Westfalenstadion, but it appears that there’s a problem.

New Coach Lucian Favre, who has done very well with Nice in France and was very liked in Germany at Monchengladbach, doesn’t seem enthusiastic about the Swiss right-back, who also played at Lazio before moving to Turin.

Lichtsteiner - whose agent (who is also his brother) got into an argument with Juventus two summers ago when they wouldn’t let him leave and join Inter - recently made some cryptic remarks about his future:

“I play in one of the best and biggest European clubs but I have already made up my mind. My future will be far from Juventus. Future outside of Italy? Yes but I can't say where since I haven't signed anything as of now...".