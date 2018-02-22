BVB’s new Coach not interested in Juventus defender
17 May at 14:00Stephan Lichtsteiner won’t be going to Borussia Dortmund, if the latest reports from Germany are accurate.
The Swiss international is set to leave Juventus as his contract has expired, having played with the Bianconeri for a massive seven seasons.
Reports had initially indicated that the 34-year-old would end up at the Westfalenstadion, but it appears that there’s a problem.
New Coach Lucian Favre, who has done very well with Nice in France and was very liked in Germany at Monchengladbach, doesn’t seem enthusiastic about the Swiss right-back, who also played at Lazio before moving to Turin.
Lichtsteiner - whose agent (who is also his brother) got into an argument with Juventus two summers ago when they wouldn’t let him leave and join Inter - recently made some cryptic remarks about his future:
“I play in one of the best and biggest European clubs but I have already made up my mind. My future will be far from Juventus. Future outside of Italy? Yes but I can't say where since I haven't signed anything as of now...".
