Bye bye Boxing Day: Serie A cancels matches during Christmas holidays
02 April at 10:30No more football during the Christmas holidays. Although the experiment lasted only two years, the first with the Coppa Italia round between Christmas and the New Year (with the Milan Derby) and this season with a Serie A round on the 26th of December and then 3 days later.
The Lega Serie A has proposed the dates of next season to the Federal Council which has decided to return to its origins, having the last matches of the calendar year on December 22nd, proposing a break until early January.
The next league campaign will start on the weekend of 24-25 August and will end on 24 May, in time to allow the coach of the national team Roberto Mancini to better prepare for the possible participation of Italy at the European Championship.
In addition to Christmas, the breaks for international duty are set for September 8th, October 13th, November 17th and March 29th. The midweek rounds will be played on September 25th, October 30th and April 22nd.
Go to comments