Caceres drops Juventus transfer hint

25 January at 14:45
Lazio defender Martin Caceres looks to be returning to Juventus, in a deal which matches the madness of Kevin Prince Boateng's loan move to Barcelona from Sassuolo. The Lazio defender has struggled with injuries, fitness and earning a space in the Lazio side ahead of central defenders Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe and Francesco Acerbi; and right-sided defenders Patric and Adam Marusic.

Lazio need to offload players to balance their books and cut their wage spend, so that the Biancocelesti have the funds free to sign further players; if not in January, in the upcoming summer - with the Romans being linked with the likes of Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta, Club Brugge's Wesley Moraes and Barcelona's Andre Gomes.

Now, Caceres has dropped a hint about his potential move on Instagram, who left a like on the following post on Instagram - suggesting a return to Turin could well be in store for him:
 


