Caceres: 'I want to prove one thing at Juve, CR7's career speaks for itself'

29 January at 18:15
Martin Caceres spoke to Juventus Tv after that his move to the club was made official:  “I’m delighted to return to the club – it’s always been home to me. When I received the offer to come back and wear the shirt again, I thought back to the years I spent here previously. I love this shirt.”

ON HIS THIRD ARRIVAL AT JUVE - “There couldn’t be two without three. It’s also the second time I’ve joined in January. I scored on both of my debuts the first and second times around. They were big goals too. Let’s hope I can do the same this time too…”

RONALDO - “His career speaks for itself. Since he came to Italy, he’s proving once again that he’s a top player. As for the team, despite everything they’ve won they don’t want to stop. I’ve been able to see that even watching from afar over the last two and a half years.”

ROLE - “I’ve played in every position across the defence and that’s important because it can help the team and the coach to have a versatile player. I’m happy to be back and I’ll bring that enthusiasm, give my all and try my best every day to show that I’m the same player I was when I left.”

