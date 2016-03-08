Caceres: 'I want to stay at Fiorentina for a long time...'
28 September at 11:45Speaking to the Corriere dello Sport ahead of Fiorentina's match against AC Milan this weekend, former Juventus and Lazio defender Martin Caceres commented on his arrival at the club:
'Why Fiorentina? I had talked to the director Pradè, besides seeing the right mix of young and experienced players, with Ribery in the lead, I realised that this was the right solution for my ambitions.
'Future? I want to put down roots. At least 3, 4, 5 years here. I've been a globetrotter up until now. I found a home and I want to be there with my family.
'Favourite for the Scudetto? Juventus again but Inter are the anti-Juve, thanks to Conte.'
Go to comments