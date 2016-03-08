Caceres: 'I want to stay at Fiorentina for a long time...'

Speaking to the Corriere dello Sport ahead of Fiorentina's match against AC Milan this weekend, former Juventus and Lazio defender Martin Caceres commented on his arrival at the club:



'Why Fiorentina? ​I had talked to the director Pradè, besides seeing the right mix of young and experienced players, with Ribery in the lead, I realised that this was the right solution for my ambitions.



'Future? ​I want to put down roots. At least 3, 4, 5 years here. I've been a globetrotter up until now. I found a home and I want to be there with my family.



'Favourite for the Scudetto? ​Juventus again but Inter are the anti-Juve, thanks to Conte.'