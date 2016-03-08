Caceres: 'I want to stay at Fiorentina for a long time...'

28 September at 11:45
Speaking to the Corriere dello Sport ahead of Fiorentina's match against AC Milan this weekend, former Juventus and Lazio defender Martin Caceres commented on his arrival at the club:

'Why Fiorentina? ​I had talked to the director Pradè, besides seeing the right mix of young and experienced players, with Ribery in the lead, I realised that this was the right solution for my ambitions.

'Future? ​I want to put down roots. At least 3, 4, 5 years here. I've been a globetrotter up until now. I found a home and I want to be there with my family.

'Favourite for the Scudetto? ​Juventus again but Inter are the anti-Juve, thanks to Conte.'

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.