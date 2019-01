Lazio defender Martin Caceres is set to join Juventus on loan until the end of the season. According to Ilbianconero.com, the Uruguay International is going to have Juventus medical today or, more likely, tomorrow morning.Juventus are finalizing the agreement with their former defender who is set to begin his third spell at the club.Caceres' Juventus return will allow Medhi Benatia to join Al Duhail (READ MORE)