Caceres to partner Chiellini and Bonucci against Atletico

Juventus coach Allegri faces a selection headache ahead of their crucial Champions League against Atletico Madrid.



Juventus who require significant tactical variation. Tuttosport claim, a three-defensive line with Martin Caceres alongside Chiellini and Bonucci. A decision that would change the scenarios even on the middle.



The Portuguese, Joao Cancelo, could start on the left, to offer vision in attack and stability in defense.



Juventus trail 2 - 0 after the first leg of the Italian champions.

