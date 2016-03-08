Caceres to partner Chiellini and Bonucci against Atletico

11 March at 09:45
Juventus coach Allegri faces a selection headache ahead of their crucial Champions League against Atletico Madrid.
 
Juventus who require significant tactical variation. Tuttosport claim, a three-defensive line with Martin Caceres alongside Chiellini and Bonucci. A decision that would change the scenarios even on the middle.
 
The Portuguese, Joao Cancelo, could start on the left, to offer vision in attack and stability in defense.
 
Juventus trail 2 - 0 after the first leg of the Italian champions.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.