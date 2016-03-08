Cafu: 'Gattuso a better coach than player. Paqueta can shine for Brazil'
23 March at 14:45Interviewed by Sky Sport, former Roma and AC Milan fullback Cafu spoke about his former teammate Gennaro Gattuso as well as one of the new additions to the Rossoneri squad - his compatriot Lucas Paqueta - and the match between Milan legends and Liverpool legends scheduled for today.
"These meetups with the boys bring cheerful moments full of pride as well as a touch of nostalgia to see my friends again. Gattuso better now as a coach or a midfielder ten years ago? Much better now (laughs). I am happy for him, he is doing well and I am also happy for all my former teammates who are now coaches," he said.
"Paqueta? He was an important investment but he is already ready to wear the number 10 shirt for Brazil. It is not easy, I understand. He has incredible predecessors but he can reach those levels. He can shine in the national team," Cafu added.
