Cafu sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo
05 October at 12:15Former Roma and Milan defender Cafu knows a thing or two about Serie A. The Brazilian, who many consider to be one of the greatest full-backs of all time, spent 11 years in Italy and, speaking to A Bola, has reflected on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move, issuing a warning to the 33-year-old forward:
“Ronaldo will give more visibility to Serie A, but he will suffer a bit.
“It's a tougher competition than LaLiga, both in terms of team balance and physical contact.
“Ronaldo is still Ronaldo. He is the best player in the world and will cheer for the Serie A.”
Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid over the summer in what was dubbed the ‘deal of the century’. The move cost Juve €110 million, with Ronaldo earning over €30 million a season in Turin. Since Ronaldo joined, Juventus have won every single match they have played in all competitions; not a bad return on their investment.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments