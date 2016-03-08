Cagliari 2-1 Inter: Italian media slam Skriniar, Brozovic and Perisic in Nerazzurri defeat

02 March at 11:15
Inter lost 1-2 against Cagliari yesterday evening and offered AC Milan the opportunity to overtake them in the Serie A table. The Nerazzurri conceded first, with  Luca Ceppitelli scoring the opener but Lautaro Martinez equalized several moments later.

However, that was not all in Sardinia, as Cagliari showed off a great combination for Leonardo Pavoletti to score the winning goal with a stunner. In the second half, Inter continued their siege of Cagliari's goal but were unable to score and suffered a disappointing and perhaps even crucial defeat.

Here are player ratings from Italian media:

Gazzetta dello Sport:

Handanovic (6.5), Asamoah (5), D'Ambrosio (5), De Vrij (5.5), Skriniar (4.5), Borja Valero (6), Brozovic (5), Nainggolan (6), Perisic (4,5), Vecino (5), Martinez (7), Politano (5).

Corriere dello Sport:

Handanovic (6), Asamoah (5), D'Ambrosio (5), De Vrij (5), Skriniar (5), Borja Valero (5.5), Brozovic (5), Nainggolan (6.5), Perisic (4,5), Vecino (4.5), Martinez (7), Politano (5).​

Corriere della Sera:

Handanovic (6.5), Asamoah (5), D'Ambrosio (5), De Vrij (4), Skriniar (4), Borja Valero (6), Brozovic (4), Nainggolan (5.5), Perisic (4), Vecino (4), Martinez (6.5), Politano (5).​

Sky Sport:

Handanovic (6), Asamoah (5), D'Ambrosio (6), De Vrij (5), Skriniar (5.5), Borja Valero (5.5), Brozovic (4), Nainggolan (7), Perisic (6), Vecino (5), Martinez (6.5), Politano (5).

To see our own ratings, click here.

