Cagliari 2-1 Inter: Italian media slam Skriniar, Brozovic and Perisic in Nerazzurri defeat

Inter lost 1-2 against Cagliari yesterday evening and offered AC Milan the opportunity to overtake them in the Serie A table. The Nerazzurri conceded first, with Luca Ceppitelli scoring the opener but Lautaro Martinez equalized several moments later.However, that was not all in Sardinia, as Cagliari showed off a great combination for Leonardo Pavoletti to score the winning goal with a stunner. In the second half, Inter continued their siege of Cagliari's goal but were unable to score and suffered a disappointing and perhaps even crucial defeat.Here are player ratings from Italian media:Handanovic (6.5), Asamoah (5), D'Ambrosio (5), De Vrij (5.5), Skriniar (4.5), Borja Valero (6), Brozovic (5), Nainggolan (6), Perisic (4,5), Vecino (5), Martinez (7), Politano (5).Handanovic (6), Asamoah (5), D'Ambrosio (5), De Vrij (5), Skriniar (5), Borja Valero (5.5), Brozovic (5), Nainggolan (6.5), Perisic (4,5), Vecino (4.5), Martinez (7), Politano (5).​Handanovic (6.5), Asamoah (5), D'Ambrosio (5), De Vrij (4), Skriniar (4), Borja Valero (6), Brozovic (4), Nainggolan (5.5), Perisic (4), Vecino (4), Martinez (6.5), Politano (5).​Handanovic (6), Asamoah (5), D'Ambrosio (6), De Vrij (5), Skriniar (5.5), Borja Valero (5.5), Brozovic (4), Nainggolan (7), Perisic (6), Vecino (5), Martinez (6.5), Politano (5).