Cagliari 2-1 Inter ratings: Skriniar and Politano the flops, Nainggolan promising

Cagliari beat Inter 2-1 at Sardegna Arena which leaves A.C. Milan with the chance to leapfrog their neighbours if they beat Sassuolo tomorrow. Inter went 1-0 down to when Ceppitelli headed in from a deep free-kick mid-way through the first half. Inter drew level when Nainggolan assisted Lautaro out of nothing with a lovely cross for the Argentine to head it home.



Pavoletti made it 2-1 with a wonderful volley that had the Inter 'keeper rooted to the spot. Barella had the chance to put the game beyond all doubt but he skied his penalty over the bar but luckily for him Cagliari survived the late Inter onslaught. Here are our match ratings:



Handanović 5.5 – Could do nothing with the first goal but was rooted to the spot for Pavoletti's goal, which was within reaching distance.



D’Ambrosio 6 - Looked shaky in defence and struggled all game.



de Vrij 6 – Both centre’s backs looked uncomfortable against the Cagliari attack. Not the best game for the Dutchman.



Škriniar 5.5 – Conceded the free kick that lead to Cagliari’s first goal. Gave away a penalty with a lazy tackle. An uncharacteristically bad performance from him



Asamoah 5.5 – Possibly lucky not to give away a penalty, but after a mini review in the referee’s ear VAR decided against it. Lost possession on the ball in dangerous positions.



Brozović 6 – Both of Inter’s midfielders got overrun by Cagliari. Was replaced by Ranocchia as Spalletti desperately looked to put bodies in the box.



Vecino 6 – Like Brozović he struggled in midfield today. Was replaced by Valero to add some more creativity.



Nainggolan 7 – Looked dangerous on the ball and was Inter’s best player going forward. It was his assist for Lautaro that got into back into the game.



Politano 5 – Was invisible in the first half. One of his worst performances in an Inter shirt. Should have made it 2-2 but scuffed this shot and put it straight at the keeper.



Perišić 6 – Was too easily beaten in the air for Cagliari’s first goal. Didn’t show the dazzling from the Croatian has shown of late. Put a glorious ball into Ranocchia late on but the Italian missed his header.



Lautaro 6.5 – Great header at the front post to get Inter back into the game. Is growing into his role and his game will be complete when he takes his chances. Was unlucky not the equalise when his shot rattled the post late on.



Valero (67’) 6 – The Spaniard’s exceptional technique on the on the ball was evident when he walked through the Cagliari defence but then blazed his shot over.



Candreva (82’) N/A



Ranocchia (87’) N/A - Had one chance but missed his header.





Cagliari: Cragno 7, Srna 7, Ceppitelli 7.5, Pisacane 7, Pellegrini 7, Cigarini 6.5, Farago 6.5, Lonita 6, Barella 6.5, Pavoletti 7, Pedro, SUBS: Bradaric 6.5 (69’) Despodov (80’) 6

Leo Müller