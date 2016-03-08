

Cagliari have won only eight of total 72 fixtures against AC Milan in Serie A –the Sardinian team have won only one of their last 29 matches against Rossoneri (D6 L22).



Cagliari have lost 39 times so far against AC Milan, more than against any other opponent in the top-flight.



AC Milan have always found the net in their last 17 games against Cagliari in Serie A – Rossoneri have scored at least twice in 11 of those 17 matches.



Cagliari have collected four points this season; starting from the era of three points for a win, Cagliari have won at least seven points in their first four Serie A games in just one season (2011-12).



AC Milan have won four of their last six league games (D1 L1), this after a streak of six matches without a win in Serie A.



No other team have attempted more headed shots on target (five) and scored more headed goals (two) than Cagliari in Serie A this season.



Only Napoli (132) have attempted more shots on target than AC Milan (125) in 2018 in Serie A – on the other hand, excluding newly promoted teams, only Verona (38) have attempted fewer shots on target than Cagliari (62) in the same period.