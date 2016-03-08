Cagliari 0-2 AC Milan: Leao and Ibrahimovic give Rossoneri precious win

AC Milan will face Cagliari this afternoon away from home and Stefano Pioli's men will look to change the course of the season for the umpteenth time, as the Rossoneri continue to struggle, especially in terms of goalscoring ability.



The whole Milan environment is looking to Zlatan Ibrahimovic to help improve the situation, which is also why the Swedish superstar is set for his first start after his return to the San Siro. He is expected to partner Rafael Leao in a newly-tested 4-4-2 formation at the Sardinia Arena.



Meanwhile, Cagliari have been one of the surprises of this season and currently sit in 6th place of the Serie A table. However, Ronaldo Maran's men have not won in their last four matches in the league, having lost three consecutive matches against Juventus, Udinese and Lazio.



Who will prevail? Which team will stop the negative moment they are currently experiencing?




