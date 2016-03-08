Cagliari against racism: lifelong stadium ban for three fans

Cagliari have been one of the teams with the most incidents in the last few years, mainly on their home turf on Sardinia. The club has been blamed for not doing much about it as of late, but now they have released a statement which certainly is a sign of intent.

In fact, three fans have been handed a lifelong stadium ban for taking part in racist actions. The club was able to identify the fans thanks to the stewards and the staff responsible for security at the stadium, taking actions straight away.

Hopefully, this is a sign of where Cagliari are heading, as the racism needs to stop for good.

It's not exactly a secret that Serie A are struggling with racism from fans, with multiple cases taking place just this season. Perhaps the most notable was between Cagliari and Inter at the Sardegna Arena, when Romelu Lukaku was racially abused.