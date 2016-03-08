Cagliari and Sassuolo to battle it out for Manuel Locatelli
22 July at 19:15It is a two-horse race for AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away as Milan look to free up wages.
It was thought that the midfielder, born in 1998, was close to a move to Sassuolo, yet, Cagliari appear to be more than interested. However, it is still the belief that Locatelli would prefer a move to Sassuolo over Cagliari.
