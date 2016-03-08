Cagliari coach Rolando Maran: 'If Barella was to stay he would give 200%, we are proud of him'

08 July at 22:00
Cagliari coach, Rolando Maran, spoke to the press while on preseason duty with the Sardinian. Among other things, the future of Nicolò Barella was discussed.
 
"The boys want to make a great year. Technicians like Sarri and Conte are back, so it will be one of the most difficult Serie A championships.
 
“My group still wants to do well. The centenary will have to do more stimulus.
 
"It's a special situation. But they have to take care of the president and sporting director. If he were to stay with us he would definitely give 200%. We are proud of his growth, as well as that of other Italian nationals.
 
“When I arrived in Cagliari, he seemed unruly and instead I realized his great professionalism over time ".
 
 
 

