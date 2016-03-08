Cagliari coach Rolando Maran: 'If Barella was to stay he would give 200%, we are proud of him'

Cagliari coach, Rolando Maran, spoke to the press while on preseason duty with the Sardinian. Among other things, the future of Nicolò Barella was discussed.



"The boys want to make a great year. Technicians like Sarri and Conte are back, so it will be one of the most difficult Serie A championships.



“My group still wants to do well. The centenary will have to do more stimulus.



"It's a special situation. But they have to take care of the president and sporting director. If he were to stay with us he would definitely give 200%. We are proud of his growth, as well as that of other Italian nationals.



“When I arrived in Cagliari, he seemed unruly and instead I realized his great professionalism over time ".





