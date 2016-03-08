Cagliari and Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ragnar Klavan, reports in Italy claim.The rock-solid defender will join the Serie A club in the coming hours as Cagliari have reached an agreement with the Premier League giants and with the player’s entourage.According to Sky Sport papers are being signed in this minutes and an official announcement is expected in the coming hours.​Klavan is set to arrive to Italy today to undergo his medical tests with the Sardinian club that will pay € 2 million to welcome the player’s services.​Klavan, 32, joined Liverpool in summer 2016 but has failed to live up expectations during his time at Anfield Road.The Estonia International played 53 games in all competitions with Liverpool managing two goals. Cagliari and Liverpool will soon release an official statement to confirm the deal.