Cagliari could be forced to sell Barella to balance the books, Inter and Napoli in pole position

Nicolò Barella could be forced to be sold this summer as away Cagliari look to balance the books, with the player expecting to be available for around about 45-50 million euros.



The president Giulini after yesterday's victory against Frosinone explained: "This is the first season in which we are at Cagliari that we close to the budget in the red. Someone will have to leave, but it is not said that it is Barella, even if it is not right, if he wanted to let us, hold him back ”, the words reported by the site of La Nuova Sardegna. The president of the Sardinians has no intention of keeping the midfielder unwillingly. He would be happy if Barella himself decided - as in the last market window - to stay, but he does not want to force it.



Inter have had their hands on Nicolò Barella since January, as revealed by Calciomercato.com Marotta, Zanetti and Ausilio have met Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini to block the midfielder, but he is not the only team involved. The Nerazzurri remain on pole and are sure they can do enough to land one of the most interesting young players in Italian football, but the deal is not closed at the moment.





Inter, however, has to deal with the interest of other big Italian companies. Napoli, at the request of Carlo Ancelotti, has made an attempt, as revealed by president Giulini: "De Laurentiis asked me they cannot deny it. The interest of Napoli in January was concrete ”.



Leonardo, who on behalf of Milan probed the ground with Cagliari, as well as Sarri who wanted to take it to the midfielder to Chelsea and if he were to leave London he could request the player for this new club. The market value? To snatch it from Cagliari it takes about 45-50 million euros.



