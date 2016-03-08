Cagliari eye Napoli’s defender in January
02 January at 18:45Italian Serie A outfit Cagliari are eyeing a move for league rivals Napoli’s veteran defender Lorenzo Tonelli in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Naples-based club after not being able to play a single match in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, Cagliari are leading the race to sign Tonelli in the mid-season transfer window and has already established contact with the player.
