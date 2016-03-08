Cagliari eye Sassuolo’s Goldaniga for defensive reinforcement
01 September at 10:18Italian Serie A side Cagliari are interested in signing league rivals Sassuolo’s defender Edoardo Goldaniga, according to Sky Sports.
The Rossoblu are in the market to sign a defender before the end of the transfer window to strengthen their defensive options for the 2019-20 season.
As per the latest development, the club have identified the 25-year-old as a perfect fit for the role but with so little time left, it will be interesting to see if both parties will be able to get the deal done.
