Cagliari eye Sassuolo’s Goldaniga for defensive reinforcement

01 September at 10:18
Italian Serie A side Cagliari are interested in signing league rivals Sassuolo’s defender Edoardo Goldaniga, according to Sky Sports.

The Rossoblu are in the market to sign a defender before the end of the transfer window to strengthen their defensive options for the 2019-20 season.

As per the latest development, the club have identified the 25-year-old as a perfect fit for the role but with so little time left, it will be interesting to see if both parties will be able to get the deal done.

