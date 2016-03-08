Cagliari 'haven't heard from Inter in 20 days' about Barella

02 July at 10:30
After what seemed to be like a guaranteed deal, Nicolo Barella's future is looking less and less likely to be with Inter Milan. It was thought that the club had come to an agreement with the player to sign him this summer but Cagliari's 50 million euro asking price seemed steep for the Milanese side to pay. Therefore, it now appears as though Roma are favourites for his signature, having agreed a deal with Cagliari but yet to strike an agreement with Barella himself, who is said to favour a move to Inter.

Speaking at the assembly of the Lega today, Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has said that "​There is no auction, the word auction is a bit disrespectful towards the world that has to work in Cagliari. On 11 June we reached an agreement with Inter on the fixed part, which I think is the most important thing in a negotiation, there were only the bonuses to be discussed but for twenty days I have not heard from Inter, I don't know if Inter is still interested in the boy."

Then, speaking about Roma, Giulini said "​In the meantime we have closed with Roma, which has made an even more important offer, we are satisfied and given that this is a much more recent deal, I think it is normal for Nicolò to take a couple of days to decide his future."

