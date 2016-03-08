Cagliari identify Barella's heir in synergy with Juve as Inter move gets closer
13 June at 12:00Inter Milan and Cagliari are negotiating the transfer of Nicolo Barella and with every passing day, the two clubs seem closer to an agreement. Another proof of this is that the Sardinians have already identified a replacement for their jewel valued at 50 million euros.
According to Sky Sport, Barella's replacement could be Hamed Junior Traore, one of Empoli's revelations this season. The player will be bought by Juventus for a figure of 15 million euros and then send him on loan to another Serie A club.
At the moment, Sassuolo seem to be in pole position to sign the player, thanks to the excellent relations with the Serie A champions and the many deals among the parties. However, Cagliari are serious about Traore and the player is a concrete idea for the club.
The 19-year-old has made 32 appearances for Empoli in the Serie A campaign, scoring 2 goals and adding 2 assists in what was his first season in the Italian top flight.
