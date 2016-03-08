LIVE - Cagliari 2-1 Inter: Pavoletti gives home side back the lead with a stunner

Inter will face Cagliari this evening in an important match for the Nerazzurri in the race for a spot in the next edition of the Champions League. Luciano Spalletti's men definitely feel regret and injustice from their last Serie A matchup against Fiorentina away from home, when they lost 2 points in the dying minutes of the match due to a controversial penalty call from Rosario Abisso.



Today, however, is a new match and Inter are looking for redemption and want to make a breakthrough in the race with AC Milan and Roma for the third and fourth spots in the table. But Spalletti will have to deal with the absences of two important attacking players - Mauro Icardi and Keita Balde.



On the other hand, Cagliari are dealing with different problems and will want to get a result today to stay clear away from relegation positions. As of today, Maran's men are 6 points away from the last relegation spot occupied by Bologna.



In the last 5 matches between the two sides, Inter were victorious on 4 occasions, with Cagliari winning one match, 3 years ago at the San Siro. The Nerazzurri have also won their last three matches away from home against the Sardinians.