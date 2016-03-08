Cagliari issue statement on Lukaku racism incident

02 September at 16:05
Serie A side Cagliari have issued a statement about the incident that saw Romelu Lukaku get racially abused during Inter's 2-1 win over the rossoblu.

Stefano Sensi won a penalty in the second-half to hand Inter the chance to go on up against the home side. But as Lukaku prepared to take the penalty, monkey chants were heard from behind the goal.

Cagliari have now issued a statement about the incidents and they said: "Cagliari Football firmly rejects what happened Sunday night at the Sardinia Arena during the game vs. Inter Milan.

The Club underlines - once again - its intention to identify, isolated and ban those ignorant individuals whose shameful actions and behavior are completely against those values ​​that Cagliari Football strongly promotes in all their initiatives. Every single day. 

Cagliari vs Inter Milan it was our right "Curva Futura" - the first dedicated sector in Italy built to host children - both Inter Milan and Cagliari supporters enjoyed a lovely evening together in the name of their passion for football. 

"Full solidarity to Romelu Lukaku and even stronger commitment to annihilating one of the worst plagues that affects football and our world in general. However, we are aware that the technology is not enough, we believe our commitment to real support by the football stakeholders: starting from all the true supporters, to the stewards in the stands, from police and security agents, passing to media and as well through Serie A and FIGC League. 

"Cagliari Football is asking everyone to help you win a battle that involves everyone. No one excluded."

Comments

