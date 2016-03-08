Cagliari-Juve 0-2, ratings: Kean can't stop scoring, Emre Can is a wall
02 April at 23:19Juventus beat Cagliari 2-0 away and move 18 points ahead of second-placed Napoli in the Serie A table. Max Allegri’s men are now only three wins away from their 8th successive Serie A title. Goals came courtesy of Lenardo Bonucci in the first half and Moise Kean in the second half. The 19-year-old has four goals in the last three Serie A games. He also scored two goals in two games with Italy national team during the International break. Tonight he was the author of a controversial goal celebration due to reported racis abuses during the game (READ MORE).
Juve are now due to face AC Milan before the opening Champions League tie against Ajax on the 10th of February.
Check out the ratings in our gallery
Lorenzo Bettoni
