Cagliari-Juve 0-2, ratings: Kean can't stop scoring, Emre Can is a wall

Juventus beat Cagliari 2-0 away and move 18 points ahead of second-placed Napoli in the Serie A table. Max Allegri’s men are now only three wins away from their 8successive Serie A title. Goals came courtesy of Lenardo Bonucci in the first half and Moise Kean in the second half. The 19-year-old has four goals in the last three Serie A games. He also scored two goals in two games with Italy national team during the International break. Tonight he was the author of a controversial goal celebration due to reported racis abuses during the game ( READ MORE ).Juve are now due to face AC Milan before the opening Champions League tie against Ajax on the 10of February.Check out the ratings in our galleryLorenzo Bettoni