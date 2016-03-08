Cagliari-Juventus probable line-ups: Kean and Caceres set for start

Juventus will face Cagliari away from home today and will look to guarantee another win to move even closer to an almost certain Serie A title. Massimiliano Allegri will have to deal with several absences, including that of most of his strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa. Here are the probable line-ups of both teams for the matchup:



Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Cragno; Cacciatore, Pisacane, Ceppitelli, Pellegrini; Ionita, Cigarini, Faragò; Barella; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.



Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Caceres, Bonucci, Chiellini; De Sciglio, Emre Can, Pjanic, Bentancur, Alex Sandro; Bernardeschi, Kean.