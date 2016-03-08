Cagliari make new attempt to sign AC Milan youngster
02 July at 16:45Serie A side Cagliari have reportedly approached AC Milan to sign their youngster Manuel Locatelli on a loan basis.
Locatelli is considered to be one of Milan's future stars and while he did well under the tutelage of Vincenzo Montella, he fell out of favor at the club last season. He made only 21 starts in the Serie A, out of which only five were starts.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that there has been renewed contact between Cagliari and AC Milan over the last week and the Sardinian side have asked for the player on loan.
Cagliari are said to be determined to sign Locatelli this summer.
