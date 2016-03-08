Cagliari, Milan and Fiorentina are interested in Cragno
24 September at 23:30Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno is still within the sights of both Fiorentina and Milan, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 25-year-old Italian shot stopper was rumoured to be joining la Viola this summer as the Tuscan club looked for a replacement to Frenchman Alban Lafont, but in the end a move never materialised, and the club instead decided to rely on 22-year-old Polish keeper Bartłomiej Drągowski.
However, despite Drągowski’s decent start to the season, Fiorentina are still interested in the injured Cragno, who is contracted to Cagliari until 2024. Milan are also interested in acquiring the Tuscan goalkeeper as a backup for starter Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Rossoneri are currently relying on former Liverpool and Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina as backup for Donnarumma, however his contract expires in 2021 and the Milanese based club may look for a replacement as early as possible.
Last season Cragno made 40 appearances for the Sardinian side.
