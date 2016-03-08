Cagliari-Milan latest news live: Caldara snubbed again
16 September at 12:25AC Milan face Cagliari tonight with the Rossoneri who are waiting for Gonzalo Higuain’s first goal of the season.
The Rossoneri boss Gennaro Gattuso spoke about the Argentinean’s attitude during yesterday’s press conference: “In last week’s friendly, Higuain looked like the angriest man in the world. When he struggles to score goals, he becomes really irritated and that shows what a champion he really is. He’s a player who is giving his all and sends an important signal to his teammates."
With Patrick Cutrone injured, AC Milan fully rely on the Argentinean striker to score at the Sant’Elia and end is goal drought.
The Italian tactician is not likely to start Mattia Caldara with Mateo Musacchio who will once again start in place of the former Atalanta man.
STATS:
Cagliari have won only eight of total 72 fixtures against AC Milan in Serie A –the Sardinian team have won only one of their last 29 matches against Rossoneri (D6 L22).
Cagliari have lost 39 times so far against AC Milan, more than against any other opponent in the top-flight.
AC Milan have always found the net in their last 17 games against Cagliari in Serie A – Rossoneri have scored at least twice in 11 of those 17 matches.
Cagliari have collected four points this season; starting from the era of three points for a win, Cagliari have won at least seven points in their first four Serie A games in just one season (2011-12).
PREDICTED LINE-UPS:
CAGLIARI (4-3-1-2): Cragno; Srna, Klavan, Romagna, Padoin; Castro, Bradaric, Barella; Ionita; Sau, Pavoletti.
ACMILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Higuain, Calhanoglu.
Follow all the live updates ahead of the kick-off here.
Gallery: the wait on social media plus squad lists of Cagliari and AC Milan.
