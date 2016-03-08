Cagliari, Olsen arrives in Sardinia: "I'm ready to play against Inter"
30 August at 14:45Cagliari have closed the deal with Roma to sign 29-year-old Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen, with the shot stopper arriving in Sardinia today. The former Copenhagen and Malmo player spent one season with Roma, brought in to replace record sale Alisson Becker who was sold to Liverpool last summer. Whilst Alisson went on to win the Champions League with Liverpool, Olsen struggled to settle in the capital and was a subject of much criticism, as the team disappointed both domestically and internationally, finishing 6th in the league and losing to Porto in the Champions League.
Olsen will hope that his experiences with Roma will help him to become a decisive number one for the Sardinian side and prove his criticisers wrong, although he will have to compete with 25-year-old Italian keeper Alessio Cragno for the starting spot, a tough battle considering Cragno failed to miss a league game with the Rossoblu. Here are Olsen’s words to la Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato.com: “I’m very happy to be here: I want to redeem myself, it’s a great opportunity. Cagliari is a good team. I’m ready to play against Inter.”
Apollo Heyes
