Cagliari president confirms agreement with Roma for Inter target Barella

Il presidente Giulini a @SkySport: Avevo accordo con l’Inter per Barella sulla parte fissa dall’11 giugno. Mancavano solo i bonus. Poi sono spariti da 20 giorni. Ora ho chiuso un accordo con la Roma, ho accettato, intesa totale. Deciderà Barella, dopo 2 giorni di riflessione” — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2019

Amidst reports stating that Roma have now come close to signing Nicolo Barella, Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has confirmed that an agreement with Roma has been reached.Our transfers correspondent Fabrizio Romano has tweeted out quotes from Giulini, who has confirmed the deal with Roma and has revealed why the deal hasn't yet happened with Inter.Giulini says: I had an agreement with Inter for Barella on the fixed part from 11 June. All that was missing was the bonuses. Then they've been gone for 20 days. Now I have closed a deal with Roma, I have accepted, total understanding. He will decide Barella, after 2 days of reflection."