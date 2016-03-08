Cagliari president insists 'Barella is worth more than €50m' and confirms Sarri's interest
23 March at 13:00Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini gave an interview to Corriere dello Sport and focused on the future of the main star of his team Niccolo Barella.
"He was not close to being sold in the January transfer market. I do not know what his future is but I think he is a player who can still grow a lot. We hope he continues to do so with our shirt," he said.
"Barella's evaluation? You do the evaluations and I see that you write it often in the newspapers. 50 million? Maybe even a little bit more since next year it will be the anniversary of a century of his favourite team [Cagliari].
"De Laurentiis? I cannot deny that he asked me for Barella. The interest of Napoli was concrete in January. If Sarri wants him too? Yes," Giulini concluded.
Barella has played in every match for Cagliari this season, besides those for which he was suspended, scoring one goal and assisting another two in 29 matches across all competitions for the Sardinians. In recent weeks there have also been rumours about interest from both AC Milan and Inter Milan.
