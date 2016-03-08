Cagliari president insists no agreement has been found with any club for Barella

Despite all the reports Nicolò Barella and Inter are still far away.



The parties are constantly in negotiation, but no agreement has been reached between the Nerazzurri and Cagliari.



City rivals Milan have also had long-standing interest in the player however Barella, has already decided Inter and has no intention of backing down.



Cagliari president, Tommaso Giulini, spoke about Barella's future and others to Sky Sport.



"He has many requests, so many clubs want him. After 5 extraordinary years at Cagliari that just goes, I still remember his debut with Zola, it may be the time to say goodbye to see him in European competitions. We'll see which of these clubs he is in able to satisfy Cagliari and the boy.



“If I would please him by giving him to Inter? Barella has no agreements with any club as Cagliari does with anybody. Inter is very interested in Barella like other clubs, has made a proposal serious, we are evaluating, but still the proposal does not satisfy us ".



Giulini then turned his attention the futures other Caglairini players.



"Cigarini? His renewal is a beautiful brick, he signed. We are happy player who has always been there for us in difficult moments ”.



"Pavoletti and Cragno? If it goes via Barella we won't sell any other big names. We need to improve on this year, next year we will finally be satisfied. The bitterness for this year's 15th place still exists ”.





