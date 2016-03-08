Cagliari president reacts to hate from Inter fans for Barella

Nei prossimi giorni incontro #Inter-#Cagliari per provare a chiudere #Barella. La richiesta è sempre 50 e l’offerta sotto i 40 più bonus. Di solito in questi casi ci si trova a metà strada (@DiMarzio) — Calciomercato Inter (@InterCM16) July 6, 2019



Cagliari president Tomasso Giulini has reacted to Inter fans who abused him on Twitter in the nerazzuri's chase for Nicolo Barella.The Italian is believed to be close to a move to Inter with talks still ongoing with Cagliari holding out for more than what Beppe Marotta's team is offering, as things stand.

The conversation on Twitter saw a fan call Giulini a 'd***head' for how he has been negotiating for Barella. And Giulini himself issued a response to it. It was a kiss that could mean a lot to what is going on in the transfer saga.