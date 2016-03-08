Cagliari president reacts to hate from Inter fans for Barella

06 July at 18:45
Cagliari president Tomasso Giulini has reacted to Inter fans who abused him on Twitter in the nerazzuri's chase for Nicolo Barella.

The Italian is believed to be close to a move to Inter with talks still ongoing with Cagliari holding out for more than what Beppe Marotta's team is offering, as things stand.

 

The conversation on Twitter saw a fan call Giulini a 'd***head' for how he has been negotiating for Barella. And Giulini himself issued a response to it. It was a kiss that could mean a lot to what is going on in the transfer saga.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Cagliari

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.